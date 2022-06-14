Dudu Myeni to plead guilty on charges relating to testimony at Zondo inquiry

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni on Tuesday indicated she intends to plead guilty on charges including defeating the administration of justice.

She made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg magistrate's court where she faces charges of defeating and obstructing the proper administration of justice, with two alternative counts — one for contravention of the Commissions Act and another for contravention of the inquiry’s regulations.

The charges relate to her testimony at the state capture inquiry in November 2020 when she unmasked the identity of a witness who had been granted anonymity by commission chair, then deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwana confirmed she intended to plead guilty.

“We can confirm as the NPA that the accused is in negotiations with the state in terms of section 105 capital letter A of the Criminal Procedure Act in that she wishes to plead guilty and enter into a plea sentence and agreement with the state.”

Myeni’s appearance comes after she failed to attend court previously and a warrant for her arrest was issued. Her legal team reported she was unwell at the time.

At the time of the incident, Myeni repeatedly revealed the name of a whistle-blower known as “Mr X”, despite being warned against this.