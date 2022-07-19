'He said I should keep quiet and offered me R75k'

One of the women who accused Archbishop Stephen Zondo of rape said she kept the incident a secret until her aunt inquired about her wellbeing when she realised she was drinking excessively.

When she told her aunt in April 2021, she had not spoken about the rape, which she said happened in 2008.

On Monday, the woman, who is the second witness in the trial, gave her evidence in camera after prosecutors made an application for the public to leave the gallery as she had cited a medical condition.

According to the summary of evidence shared by NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the woman told the court that she received a call from Zondo in the summer of 2008 while she was at work.

The woman, who was 23 at the time, said she asked to be released early from work to meet Zondo in Vereeniging in the Vaal.

She said she was not a member of the church then but had known Zondo since she was 15 as he visited her grandfather.