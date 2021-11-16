Zondo's relative says she told her brother about the rape
'The first person I reported to was my brother... but I did not give details of how it happened'
The relative of Archbishop Stephen Zondo has told the court that she told her brother about the abuse.
On Tuesday, the 46-year-old woman continued giving evidence in the high court in Pretoria, detailing the pain she suffered at the hands of the bishop as a child...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.