South Africa

Zondo's relative says she told her brother about the rape

'The first person I reported to was my brother... but I did not give details of how it happened'

16 November 2021 - 12:52

The relative of Archbishop Stephen Zondo has told the court that she told her brother about the abuse.

On Tuesday, the 46-year-old woman continued giving evidence in the high court in Pretoria, detailing the pain she suffered at the hands of the bishop as a child...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...
Rosemary Ndlovu asks for forgiveness, breaks down during sentencing testimony