Zondo's relative testifies about rape as a child

Archbishop said to have given her money and sweets

A 46-year-old woman has given chilling details of how her relative, Archbishop Stephen Zondo, allegedly abused her when she was seven and gave her R1 and sweets to keep quiet.



The woman, who cannot be named as per court order, said she moved to her grandparents’ home in Sebokeng Zone 3 in the Vaal as her mother was about to give birth to her sibling...