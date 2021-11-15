State applies for Bishop Zondo's rape trial to be behind closed doors
Defence lawyer slams complainants' fear of being seen on TV
The state has put an application before the high court in Pretoria to have the rape trial of Archbishop Stephen Zondo on camera.
Prosecutor Cornelia Harmzen told the court that her witnesses, who are rape victims, have expressed their fears of being shown on television while testifying about the details of the sexual violations they experienced...
