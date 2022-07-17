ANC leaders have started arriving at the home of the party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte in Observatory, Johannesburg, just hours before her burial.
The road leading to her home along Observatory Avenue has been blocked on both ends by police who are only allowing media, party leaders and residents in.
At the entrance of Duarte’s home is a large contingent of journalists.
Among those who arrived after midday was ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe. President Cyril Ramaphosa has also arrived.
Mantashe said: “It is a time when we would have loved to have her more now when the ANC is going through difficult times. We need all the strong people around. We are losing Jessie at the wrong time, when we need her the most. The period between now and December is going to be quite complex.
“She talked straight. If it is black, it is black; if it is red, it is red, that was Jessie for you. Jessie worked with me in one office for five years but I can tell you that she was straightforward, you don’t second guess her. You don’t assume anything. She says things as she sees them,” Mantashe said.
Duarte died in the early hours of Sunday. She had been on sick leave since November.
She will be laid to rest at 2pm on Sunday, according to Muslim rites.
Ramaphosa has designated a special official category 2 funeral for Duarte and is expected to deliver the eulogy.
Worst time for ANC to lose Duarte – Mantashe
