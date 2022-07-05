Home affairs officials dismissed for selling SA identities to foreigners

Two home affairs officials have been sanctioned and others are in the ministry’s sight for selling the identities of South Africans to foreigners.

On Tuesday the department said minister Aaron Motsoaledi is determined to rid home affairs of all corrupt elements.

“Two officials colluded with foreign nationals to sell identities of South Africans. The department is on the trail of more home affairs officials who are involved in these shameful acts and they will be arrested soon.”

Motsoaledi has commended who he said were most home affairs officials, saying they are honest “despite the lucrative temptations, which a few others, who are being arrested, have fallen into”.

An official from Benoni was dismissed after being found guilty of gross misconduct in a departmental sanction for processing 111 documents for foreign nationals using SA citizens’ details. He charged a fee of R1,000 per application. He is appealing his dismissal.