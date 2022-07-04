Mom only wanted boy (8) who died at initiation school to fit in

'When you have not been there, the other boys make fun of you'

The mother of an eight-year-old boy who died at an initiation school in Ga-Modjadji, Limpopo, says she sent him there so he can fit in with other children.



Thabo Sedutla was buried on Sunday in Makhurupetji village. His death put a damper on the province’s mission to have a zero-death initiation season for 2022. ..