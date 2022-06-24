×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Aaron Motsoaledi condemns 'slavery' at Chinese-owned factory in Ekurhuleni

24 June 2022 - 15:39
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo.
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Fifty-one illegal migrants rescued from a plastics factory in Gauteng have been arrested and charged under the Immigration Act.

They were arrested during a law enforcement operation led by the department of home affairs at a Chinese-owned factory that allegedly kept employees in slave-like conditions. 

Acting on information provided by a whistle-blower, the home affairs inspectorate visited the factory in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, on Monday night but were refused entry by security.

The inspectorate returned on Wednesday in a joint law enforcement operation including police, the department of employment and labour, Ekurhuleni metro and private security officials.

This led to the arrest of 51 illegal migrants from Malawi, Zimbabwe and China who were allegedly forced to work, eat and sleep inside the factory.

“The 51 were subjected to inhumane and unspeakable working and living conditions in a factory owned by a Chinese national,” said the department.

Chinese businessman who 'locked' labourers in factory accuses police of inhumane treatment

A Chinese company operating in KwaZulu-Natal has accused police of starving its CEO, Ming Lai He, while he was in custody.
News
2 years ago

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi condemned the abuse and exploitation of any human being, including illegal migrants.

The factory manager was also arrested on Wednesday.

“She, together with the 51, appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on June 23 and they all have been charged under the Immigration Act.”

The owner of the factory was out of the country. Law enforcement officials were also investigating a possible case of human trafficking.

Motsoaledi warned businesspeople who subjected employees to such “atrocious and barbaric” conditions and continued to employ illegal migrants that they would face the full might of the law.

“I would like to thank members of the public who continue to provide information that leads to arrests of these corrupt syndicates and unscrupulous employers who break our laws.”

TimesLIVE

Joburg factory bust for employing children and illegal immigrants under 'horrific' conditions

The Hawks and the labour department this week uncovered an illegally-run Chinese factory in Johannesburg.
News
2 years ago

Chinese factory raided after 'human trafficking' tip-off: What you need to know

A group of illegal immigrants and children were allegedly found locked up in the Johannesburg factory
News
2 years ago

Police spice up festive crime campaign by raiding illicit goods factory

Gauteng police on Friday said they had raided premises that were operating as a factory to produce “fake” spices.
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released