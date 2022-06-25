Phala Phala ‘thief’ claims he was SA Army peacekeeper before life of luxury

The alleged mastermind behind the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Limpopo game farm told fantastical tales to a Namibian court, it emerged this week.

Imanuwela David said he became a wealthy Johannesburg property developer in 2020 after serving in the SA Army in Abu Dhabi, Mali, Iraq and Libya.

This is according to a court transcript handed to the Namibian National Assembly on Thursday by Albert Kawana, the minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security.

The transcript is from proceedings in the Karasburg magistrate’s court, where David was tried for crossing the Orange River in a canoe near the Vioolsdrif border on June 12 2020, when cross-border travel was banned due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

David also claimed this illegal crossing was to scout a potential property development in Namibia.

According to former state Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser, David was the mastermind behind the burglary at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm on February 9 2020, when he and accomplices allegedly stole at least $4m hidden in a sofa.

David has yet to be arrested in connection with the alleged theft which, according to Fraser, was covered up amid attempts to recover the money by the presidential protection unit.