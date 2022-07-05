Nine injured as elderly man crashes vehicle through Durban butchery

Nine people sustained minor to moderate injuries when an 87-year-old man crashed his vehicle through a butchery in Morningside, Durban, on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the corner of Argyle Road and Seventh Avenue.

According to the store owner, the man had been reversing his vehicle when he mistakenly accelerated, crashing through the glass doors.

“There were a few people seated in the store, some children and other patrons. It was a mistake, I'm just glad no-one was seriously injured.”

Paramedics on the scene treated eight people for minor injuries, while a 13-year-old girl was transported to hospital for further care.

TimesLIVE