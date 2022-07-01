Enyobeni not a youth, but societal issue

As the Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape tragedy shook many of us this week, a number of conversations have risen from it. Some of it healthy, some concerning. Particularly conversations I’ve come across where people decided to make this a war between generations.

This even boiled down to the media consumed by older generations in comparison to “ama2000” and I was reminded of the TV programme Soul Buddyz.

The show did a phenomenal job in dealing with societal issues such as HIV/Aids, sexual assault and even alcohol abuse in a manner that its young audience could digest.

While the Enyobeni tragedy has made Gen Z the face of alcoholism, these issues have always existed in our society.

The latter was dealt with in the fifth season when the Buddyz were uncomfortable about an acquaintance that was sent to go and buy alcohol.

Now if you grew up in a township you know that being sent to go and buy something at the shops is a cultural necessity – a rite of passage if you will.

Whether you are successful in buying a loaf of bread or returning with a bag of sweets, it is also a social experience that sees other kids accompany you on your great trek to complete a chore that involves money and possibly that night’s dinner.

However, for some households, this also included sending kids to go and buy alcohol – sometimes working in those very taverns.

I was a little baffled that there were people who found it strange that in our communities children were found in taverns when all we see growing up are drunk uncles who get to lose their troubles at the bottom of a bottle.