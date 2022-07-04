Smokers in SA feel excluded
Call for balance of voices of smokers and non-smokers
Tobacco users in SA feel they are being left out of the conversation when it comes to the development of new tobacco regulations being implemented in the country.
This is according to a new international survey conducted by independent research firm Povaddo that suggested that 83% of South Africans felt their voices had been excluded for too long and that a new approach to regulation was needed to better balance the voices of nicotine consumers and those who don’t consume such products...
