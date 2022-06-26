Jealous lover who killed his girlfriend sentenced to 25 years in jail

The North West High Court on Friday sentenced a 47-year-old man who killed his girlfriend in 2017 to 25 years in prison.

The matter relates to an incident that happened in Mabopane in October 2017, when Lesley Tsholofelo Mabalane went to the house of Tlhomelang Selina Mmule, who was his lover, and demanded to speak to her.

Mmule had just returned from a night shift, where she works as a nurse, and was preparing to go shopping with her daughter.

“Mmule then informed her daughter to leave and promised to join her at the shops at a later stage, to which she obliged. Later, during the day when she realised that her mother was not joining her, she called her to no avail,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

The daughter went back home, and found the house was locked.

Mamothame said a neighbour testified she called Mmule’s cellphone and Mabalane answered the call but swiftly hung up.

The daughter and neighbours broke into Mmule's house and found her lying dead with stab wounds. Her purse and cellphone were missing.

Police found Mabalane at home where he was staying with his parents. They found Mmule’s cellphone and purse hidden under the pillow in his bedroom.