Ex-boyfriend arrested for the murder of mom and daughter

Man (32) called police pretending to be shocked

A man has been arrested for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and her two-year old daughter who were found strangled in their home in Mpumalanga province.



Police allege that the suspect killed the two in the presence of a five-month-old baby he has with his late ex-girlfriend, Promise Khubeka, on Tuesday. The incident happened in Siyathemba, Balfour. ..