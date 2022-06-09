Ex-boyfriend arrested for the murder of mom and daughter
Man (32) called police pretending to be shocked
A man has been arrested for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and her two-year old daughter who were found strangled in their home in Mpumalanga province.
Police allege that the suspect killed the two in the presence of a five-month-old baby he has with his late ex-girlfriend, Promise Khubeka, on Tuesday. The incident happened in Siyathemba, Balfour. ..
