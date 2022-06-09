×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ex-boyfriend arrested for the murder of mom and daughter

Man (32) called police pretending to be shocked

09 June 2022 - 08:00
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

A man has been arrested for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and her two-year old daughter who were found strangled in their home in Mpumalanga province.

Police allege that the suspect killed the two in the presence of a five-month-old baby he has with his late ex-girlfriend, Promise Khubeka, on Tuesday. The incident happened in Siyathemba, Balfour. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'