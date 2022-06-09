More time in custody for man accused of murdering his ex, toddler

Mokgokong 'killed mom and girl in front of baby'

A Mpumalanga man accused of killing a 24-year-old mother and her two-year-old daughter has been remanded until next month.



Thapelo Mokgokong is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Promise Kubheka and her daughter Thandeka Princess Kubheka at their home at Siyathemba, Balfour, on Tuesday...