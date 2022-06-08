Meyiwa trial delayed over second docket

File shows Kelly Khumalo should be charged

The trial of the five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa has hit yet another snag after the court postponed the matter to Monday to determine how much time will be given to one of the defence lawyers to study the second docket they received on Wednesday.



On Wednesday morning, Advocate Zandile Mshololo received the docket opened in January 2019 which placed Meyiwa's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo and others as the accused who have to answer for his murder...