Hawks bust bogus agents who allegedly swindled victims out of R800,000

The Eastern Cape Hawks swooped on two alleged bogus estate agents in East London on Friday.

Mahlubandile Nqoma and Theophillus Mncedi Pato, both 49, are accused of swindling unsuspecting victims out of hundreds of thousands of rand. Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the alleged crimes were committed between 2016 and 2018.

“The duo are alleged to have purported to be estate agents. They allegedly showed and sold houses that were not on sale. The victims were asked to deposit monies into the bank accounts of the suspects and they did so but never got their houses,” said Mgolodela.