South Africa

Ramaphosa backers rally support for him over farm robbery

'President has done no wrong, but let probe go ahead'

By Nomazima Nkosi - 09 June 2022 - 07:22
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

As President Cyril Ramaphosa faces mounting pressure over his Phala Phala game farm  robbery and US dollars cash scandal, his supporters in the ANC are rallying behind him despite some admitting the saga is causing panic.

Ramaphosa, who is on Thursday expected to present his office's budget vote in the National Assembly, is facing a growing upheaval from outside the ANC, with political parties calling for him to be held to account...

