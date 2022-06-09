Ramaphosa backers rally support for him over farm robbery

'President has done no wrong, but let probe go ahead'

As President Cyril Ramaphosa faces mounting pressure over his Phala Phala game farm robbery and US dollars cash scandal, his supporters in the ANC are rallying behind him despite some admitting the saga is causing panic.



Ramaphosa, who is on Thursday expected to present his office's budget vote in the National Assembly, is facing a growing upheaval from outside the ANC, with political parties calling for him to be held to account...