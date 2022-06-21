×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

Ramaphosa didn't exercise common sense

By Reader Letter - 21 June 2022 - 11:09
Silence is suspicious and secrecy is no disguise in public affairs, the writer says.
Silence is suspicious and secrecy is no disguise in public affairs, the writer says.
Image: SUPPLIED

A concealed heist at Phala Phala game farm is a scandal. Equally, the presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya’s spin amounted to sweet nothing fraught with so much nonsense that insulted our intelligence.

Magwenya claimed to be awaiting reconciled receipts of the sum of money exchanged for stock in 2020, because he couldn’t disprove what’s in the public domain.

That’s absurd, as there should’ve been a journal of cash received with sales tax record retained for audit purposes. So don’t hide behind receipts. Just clear a thick air of speculation on the amount stolen. Magwenya should tell citizens the truth like it is and save his rhetorical slant for the kindergarten.

Silence is suspicious and secrecy is no disguise in public affairs. Neither will a wait-and-see strategy make speculations go away. Instead it crystallises the assertion that President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to exercise common sense and leadership expected of a head of state.

Intrigues and plots aside, Ramaphosa abdicated his responsibility to report a crime to the hazard of the justice system.

This oversight is tragic: fugitives who could’ve been serving time in jail for robbery and possession of foreign currency are still at large. Worse, a case which could’ve been investigated in 2020 was concealed to escape mention in the crime statistics.

Morgan Phaahla, Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni 

Ankole bull at Phala Phala auctioned for R1.65m

The highest selling bull at the 2022 national ankole live auction on Saturday at Phala Phala Wildlife - a game farm owned by President Cyril ...
News
2 days ago

Zuma backers report Ramaphosa to Durban police over Phala Phala theft

Former president Jacob Zuma's supporters on Saturday opened two cases against President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Durban Central police station in ...
News
2 days ago

Mkhwebane off to court to challenge ‘unlawful and hurried’ suspension

The legal showdown between suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to continue.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'