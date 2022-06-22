Weak cases put would-be killers back on streets: experts

“Firstly, one must look at what laws govern bail. In terms of the criminal procedure act, bail is governed by certain sections and that depends on the type of cases a person is arrested for.”

Booth said if someone was arrested for a serious offence such as premeditated murder, rape and kidnapping, those crimes fell under schedule 6, which made it difficult for someone to obtain bail.

He added that the onus was also on the alleged perpetrator to convince a judge to grant them bail. He said the same applied for schedule 5 offences, which included murder, dealing in drugs and fraud amounting to R500,000 or more.