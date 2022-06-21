Mamelodi family of murdered mother and child want no bail for suspect

The family of a murdered Mamelodi mother and daughter say they are in pain and want the alleged perpetrator to face the full might of the law.

Itumeleng Makhura and her 11-year-old daughter Tshepang were allegedly strangled by Kenneth Debeila, Makhura’s boyfriend and father of Tshepang, in March this year.

Tshepang was found strangled and bleeding at Debeila’s home, while Itumeleng was found days later under a bed when community members conducted a search.

The 32-year-old, known as “Kenny Majozi”, was on the run and was finally arrested on June 13.

Debeila made his second appearance at the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday, facing three charges of murder, rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Singing and holding placards outside the courthouse, supporters of the Gauteng gender-based violence (GBV) civil rights movement #NotInMyName demonstrated and called for the suspect not to be granted bail.