SA is a country at war with its children

The onus is on citizens to stop exploitation, abuse and neglect

The constitution is clear on the rights, dignity and protection of children. Section 28 of the Bill of Rights aptly states that “every child has the right to be protected from maltreatment, neglect, abuse and degradation”. Nonetheless, every day, SA’s children experience violence in one form or another.



This abuse is extremely concerning and there is little support from government, particularly the Gauteng department of social development. This department has constantly failed to meet any of its targets to benefit children. For far too long, the DA has been constantly engaging with MECs to prioritise the needs of children, yet our pleas have fallen on deaf ears...