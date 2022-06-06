×

Entertainment

Modjadji tackles GBV, mental health in ‘The Deal’

Lead actor Boikanyo feels honoured

06 June 2022 - 08:10

With his film The Deal set to premiere during SA's youth month, dancer turned filmmaker Paul Modjadji wants to highlight struggles faced by young people in the country.

The Deal features stars like Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, Abigail Kubeka, Aubrey Poo, Napo Masheane and Matli Mahapeloa...

