Health department defends decision to use post offices to distribute chronic medication

The health department has defended its decision to use the SA Post Office (Sapo) to distribute chronic medication for government clinic patients.

This is after pharmacists raised concerns about how medication was being handled by post office branches.

Sapo announced the initiative earlier this month in an effort to help government clinic patients receive their chronic medication.

The collection service is available at 342 post offices in all provinces except the Western Cape.

While the initiative was welcomed by many, the Pharmaceutical Society of SA raised concerns about the handling and safekeeping of medication.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, society president Joggie Hattingh said Sapo was not the correct facility to distribute medicine.

He said government should have considered other pharmacies for distribution.

“As pharmacy professionals, we are held to very high and strict standards when it comes to medicine because it is the best interest of the patient.

“Our concern is Sapo may not be able to maintain the value chain we are responsible for as pharmacists. Our concern is firstly the safety of the patient.”