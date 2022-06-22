×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Health department defends decision to use post offices to distribute chronic medication

22 June 2022 - 14:18
Government clinic patients can now collect their chronic medication from their local post office. File photo.
Government clinic patients can now collect their chronic medication from their local post office. File photo.
Image: SA Post Office/Twitter

The health department has defended its decision to use the SA Post Office (Sapo) to distribute chronic medication for government clinic patients.

This is after pharmacists raised concerns about how medication was being handled by  post office branches.

Sapo announced the initiative earlier this month in an effort to help government clinic patients receive their chronic medication.

The collection service is available at 342 post offices in all provinces except the Western Cape.

While the initiative was welcomed by many, the Pharmaceutical Society of SA raised concerns about the handling and safekeeping of medication.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, society president Joggie Hattingh said Sapo was not the correct facility to distribute medicine.

He said government should have considered other pharmacies for distribution.

“As pharmacy professionals, we are held to very high and strict standards when it comes to medicine because it is the best interest of the patient.

“Our concern is Sapo may not be able to maintain the value chain we are responsible for as pharmacists. Our concern is firstly the safety of the patient.”

Hattingh questioned Sapo’s claims of having trained staff to handle the distribution of medicine, saying the only trained staff that may handle medicine would be those registered with the SA Pharmacy Council.

However, the department said Sapo will only be distributing, not dispensing the medicine.

Speaking on eNCA, department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the initiative was to reduce the time patients spend travelling to clinics and waiting in queues for their medicine.

“The distribution and collection at the pickup point does not necessarily require a pharmacist. It is just like any courier when you order something from a manufacturer,” said Mohale.

He said the council was concerned about the packaging, labelling and issuing of medicines, something Mohale said was in order.

“There is no need to worry. We wrote out this programme in 2014 and between then and now we have managed to enrol about more than five million patients who are receiving their medication at more than 2,000 pickup points.”

Report on healthcare calls for urgent reform

Researchers have warned that SA’s health system is in need of an urgent overhaul, citing the slow progress in the past decade.
News
2 days ago

Delays in intern placements worsen critical shortage of medical professionals

The critical shortage of medical professionals is exacerbated by delays in placing interns nationally, says Dr Edward Ngwenya of the SA Medical ...
News
5 days ago

Doctors speak out on paediatrician’s suspension by Gauteng health department

Government's attempt to muzzle doctors is aimed at preventing the truth about the conditions at their hospitals from reaching the public, says the SA ...
News
1 week ago

Cape hospital boosts elective surgeries after neglect during Covid-19 pandemic

The catch-up project, which will use two theatres specifically built for Covid-19 patients, is set to perform 1,500 elective surgeries in one year.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'