Bayern Munich move comes at right time after Liverpool, says Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane's imminent move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool is the right decision at the right time because the German champions have the best plan for him, the Senegal forward said on Wednesday.

Bayern, who won a record-extending 10th straight league title last season, have reportedly agreed on a transfer worth about €40m (R670m), including add-ons, for the 30-year-old, who had a year left on his Liverpool contract.

Mane landed in Munich on Tuesday for a medical check-up and was seen sporting a Bayern shirt as he left the clinic. The club is expected to officially announce the deal later on Wednesday.