Delays in intern placements worsen critical shortage of medical professionals

The critical shortage of medical professionals is worsened by delays to intern placements nationally.

Dr Edward Ngwenya of the SA Medical Association (Sama) said the issue is an annual problem affecting the entire country.

The shortage of healthcare professionals came under scrutiny during a parliamentary debate last month. It was revealed SA has less than 1 doctor per 1,000 patients.

“This is deplorable,” Ngwenya said, adding that the doctor-to-patient ratio is widening every year.

“It was also noted there are vacant posts in all nine provinces that have not been filled.”

Sama said the Covid-19 pandemic affected not only the general population but more intensely health professionals, who were at the forefront fighting the disease.