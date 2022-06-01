Many health services were neglected as Covid-19 prioritised, says Phaahla

The major focus for the health department in this financial year will be on the recovery of comprehensive health services, as some of these services took a back seat to the more pressing Covid-19 pandemic in the past few years.

Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla made this remark when he presented the health budget vote at the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday.

“We lost some of the pace as we focused on the pandemic. We have already agreed with all MECs that the key is to integrate the mitigation against Covid-19 into our comprehensive basket of services from primary health care levels upwards, including the vaccination programme, which must increasingly be part of our comprehensive services,” Phaahla said.

He said the focus on recovery will include catching up on delayed surgical procedures.

“We know there are many people who were due for a number of surgical procedures which were delayed for weeks and months, and some even for years, as a result of the pandemic occupying most of our focus in the health facilities.”