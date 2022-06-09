Cape hospital boosts elective surgeries after neglect during Covid-19 pandemic

For several years Kathryn Schoeman, 71, of Panorama in Cape Town, couldn’t read and she gave up driving at night after her eyesight started deteriorating drastically.

Even though four years ago she had cataract surgery on her left eye, the damage to her right eye was so bad that even the healthy eye was constantly strained, making it difficult for her to carry out her normal activities. Despite her vision problems, two years ago doctors told her that she couldn’t have surgery on her other eye because priority had to be given to Covid-19 patients.

But in May she finally had her vision restored — thanks to Groote Schuur Hospital’s Surgical Recovery Project — a public-private partnership initiative aimed at addressing the surgical backlog, which has worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The catch-up project, which will use two theatres specifically built for Covid-19 patients, is set to perform 1,500 elective surgeries in one year. These include cataract surgery, cancer operations and orthopaedic procedures. These surgeries had to be postponed after Covid-19 hit SA in 2020.