Gauteng government cannot rule out sabotage in recurring hospital fires

The Gauteng health department has not ruled out sabotage being behind fires at public hospitals.

A fire broke out at Steve Biko Hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi said it was bizarre that the department had to contend with fires almost every year.

It was in this context that the possibility of deliberate foul play could not be ruled out.

The Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's casualty unit recently reopened a year after a fire broke out at the facility.