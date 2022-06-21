Woman caught in protest crossfire
Mother walking children to school shot at with rubber bullets
Forty-two year old Anna Taunyana and 50-year-old Tshepiso Ramothibela are among the Soweto residents who were hurt when police fired rubber bullets on Monday morning in Klipspruit.
The two, who were on their way to two different destinations, said they had no idea what was happening on the main road before six police officers randomly started swearing at them before firing rubber bullets. ..
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.