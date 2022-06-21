Woman caught in protest crossfire

Mother walking children to school shot at with rubber bullets

Forty-two year old Anna Taunyana and 50-year-old Tshepiso Ramothibela are among the Soweto residents who were hurt when police fired rubber bullets on Monday morning in Klipspruit.



The two, who were on their way to two different destinations, said they had no idea what was happening on the main road before six police officers randomly started swearing at them before firing rubber bullets. ..