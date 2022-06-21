×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Woman caught in protest crossfire

Mother walking children to school shot at with rubber bullets

By Amanda Maliba - 21 June 2022 - 08:34

Forty-two year old Anna Taunyana and 50-year-old Tshepiso Ramothibela are among the Soweto residents who were hurt when police fired rubber bullets on Monday morning in Klipspruit. 

The two, who were on their way to two different destinations, said they had no idea what was happening on the main road before six police officers randomly started swearing at them before firing rubber bullets. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'