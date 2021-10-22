'Ramaphosa has forgotten about us,' say Soweto residents after postponed visit

One of the residents who were visited by Ramaphosa on the first day of his local government elections campaign, Nozibonele Mjuqu, said he was disappointed Ramaphosa did not show up.

“I received a call that he was supposed to come to us but he got sidetracked by the people who were protesting in Orlando. The community was striking there because they did not have electricity.”

While Mjuqu was disappointed that Ramaphosa did not honour his promise to return, he said he was pleased that some houses in the area now had lights. “Now all that needs to be done are the electricity boxes that they promised, but the lights are coming on. There are still a lot of houses that need to be switched on, so we have hope that he will come back.”

Mjugu said the electricity that had been installed was not strong enough. “We cannot cook, we don’t know whether that is a temporary measure because these people (Eskom), are slow,” he said.

In Naledi, Kabelo Mogosana said residents were still in the dark. “Ramaphosa was supposed to come but he didn’t and even now we still don’t have electricity. It has been four months now.”

Mogosana said the community was told that “Ramaphosa had personal issues that he needed to attend to. Last week Gauteng premier David Makhura came and he promised that we would have electricity by the end of last week. But we still have not heard from them and we don’t have electricity.”