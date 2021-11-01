Time to do things differently, Ramaphosa says

An upbeat President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again promised to improve service delivery as he urged South Africans to exercise their constitutional right by voting.

Ramaphosa, who was accompanied by his wife Tshepo Motsepe, cast his vote at Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, on Monday.

His arrival triggered an eruption of excitement, with residents happy to see him.

Ramaphosa engaged with community members before casting his vote.

“My vote is my secret but you know who I voted for,” chuckled Ramaphosa shortly after voting.