Authorities move into Kliptown’s Chicken Farm to cut illegal power lines as Cele meets Diale family

Earlier, at an informal settlement near Kliptown Square, authorities were met with ire from mostly women residents. Incidents of stone-throwing were reported.

Police minister Bheki Cele was in the area on Wednesday to receive a briefing from Gauteng police on recent crimes in Kliptown.

Cele then met the Diale family at their home, while Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini addressed a crowd that had gathered nearby.

The minister, speaking to residents at a park near the Diale home, said Pimville police needed more tools to combat crime.

Amid heckling from the crowd, he said 10 more police vehicles would be made available to the precinct.

A team of 12 detectives had been assembled to probe Diale's death and cases of attempted murder for the shooting of six people at Chicken Farm, said Cele.