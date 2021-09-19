'You have a right to point fingers and criticise me,' Ramaphosa tells Mpumalanga residents

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday told Tekwane residents in Mpumalanga that while he and the political party he leads are not perfect, he would attempt to attend to their concerns.

“You have the right to point a finger at me as your president and criticise me. We accept that,” said Ramaphosa.

The ANC president was engaging residents on day two of voter registration weekend as the country gears up for the 2021 local government elections on November 1.

On Saturday, the ANC, led by Ramaphosa, launched its election campaign, visiting Soweto communities at the Nomzamo informal settlement, Chiawelo and Naledi where residents complained about the lack of electricity. Ramaphosa and his party received mixed reactions from the communities with some welcoming the promises while others showed the party the middle finger.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa and his delegation received a warm welcome at Tekwane.

After being shown a bridge which had collapsed and needed to be fixed, Ramaphosa went to listen to what some residents had to say. A traffic training student complained about a learnership programme being discontinued and asked Ramaphosa to intervene.

“What I can promise you is that with the two leaders here of the party and of the government, this matter is going to be addressed and if nothing else, I am going to supervise that it should be addressed properly because as a citizen and a young person, you have the right to want this matter to be addressed properly,” he told the woman.