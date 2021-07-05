Homechoice targeted in scourge of fake deductions
Identity fraud suspected
CCTV camera operator Scelo Mzobe cannot buy a car due to his poor credit score, something which came as a surprise to him.
Mzobe has been accused of failing to pay an amount of R8,000, which he allegedly owes homeware store Homechoice...
