Julies trial delay due to defence lawyer’s unavailability

The case against the three police officers arrested in connection with the murder of Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies has been postponed to August 3 for admissions.

Constable Caylene Whiteboy and sergeants Simon Ndyalvane and Vorster Netshiongolo, who are all out on bail, appeared briefly at the high court sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Whiteboy’s legal representative was not in court due to family commitments and the case could not proceed.

Judge Cassim Moosa expressed concern over the delays with the proceedings, but said he understood some delays were due to factors under no-one’s control.

The three are facing charges related to the August 2020 murder of Julies, who had Down syndrome.

Whiteboy and Ndyalvane have been charged with murdering Julies. Ndyalvane and Netshiongolo are charged with unlawful possession of ammunition. All of the accused are charged with defeating the ends of justice while Netshiongolo is facing a count of perjury.

TimesLIVE