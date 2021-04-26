SA hit by sharp increase in fraud incidents.

Manie van Schalkwyk, CEO of Southern Africa Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS), said SA has seen a sharp increase in fraud incidents including identity theft last year.

Van Schalkwyk said there was a staggering increase of 337% of cases where people either tried to impersonate or successfully did it.

The Eastern Cape and Gauteng recorded increases of 161% and 120% with email scams where people were asked to apply for payment holidays and fake applications for Covid-19 grants being mainly used to steal people's information to be able to impersonate them.

"Fraudsters would ask someone to click on a link to apply for a Covid-19 grant and get all their valuable information, including their addresses, bank details and personal details which they would later use to impersonate them," Van Schalwyk said.