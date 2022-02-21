Scam alert! Sassa is not giving away alleviation vouchers to those getting the R350 grant

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed a notice circulating on social media claiming it is working with the DA and portfolio committee of social development to give away poverty alleviation vouchers.

The notice claimed the vouchers were valued at R700 and are being handed to unemployed parents and recipients of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

“Parents who are unemployed or recipients of the R350 grant qualify to have their malnourished children in the said age group register for this malnourishment voucher,” read the post.

Sassa warned the public that the post was fake.

“The agency doesn’t offer such a voucher. We urge people to never give their ID numbers to anyone who poses as a Sassa official. When in doubt, they must visit Sassa offices to confirm or call 0800601011,” said the agency.