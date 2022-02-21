South Africa

Scam alert! Sassa is not giving away alleviation vouchers to those getting the R350 grant

21 February 2022 - 12:14
Sassa has called fake news on yet another scam making the rounds on social media. File photo.
Image: SA government via Twitter

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed a notice circulating on social media  claiming it is working with the DA and portfolio committee of social development to give away poverty alleviation vouchers.

The notice claimed the vouchers were valued at R700 and are being handed to unemployed parents and recipients of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

“Parents who are unemployed or recipients of the R350 grant qualify to have their malnourished children in the said age group register for this malnourishment voucher,” read the post.

Sassa warned the public that the post was fake.

“The agency doesn’t offer such a voucher. We urge people to never give their ID numbers to anyone who poses as a Sassa official. When in doubt, they must visit Sassa offices to confirm or call 0800601011,” said the agency.

The agency had earlier rubbished claims the R350 SRD grant applicants would receive R700 a month until March.

This is after an advert was circulated on social media urging people to apply for the grant.

“In 2022, more than 575,000 citizens will receive R700 payment. This is part of the Sassa 2022 budget to support all SA citizens. Applications have begun and citizens who have applied have started getting their R700 payments.” read the post.

Sassa moved to clear the air, warning applicants to be vigilant.

“Please note the advert is fake and does not come from Sassa. No additional grant type is offered apart from the ones announced by Sassa.”

