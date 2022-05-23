Institutional racism bane of SA departments

Prejudice, racism and diversity awareness programmes needed

So entrenched is institutional racism in the DNA of SA government institutions after colonialism and apartheid, that many government departments and entities still treat blacks in similarly dismissive ways as the colonial and apartheid governments did.



Many may be surprised to hear that government departments and agencies predominantly managed by a black government and staffed by blacks could exhibit institutional racism. Institutional racism is embedded in most of SA’s institutions which predate 1994 and which were dominated by white South Africans: state bodies, private companies, churches, schools, universities, police, the courts and the media...