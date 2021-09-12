Fake document vehicle finance spree parks fraudster behind bars

Arthur Moyo used counterfeit bank statements, salary payslips and ID documents bearing his photo to scam banks out of R1.6m in vehicle finance.

The 32-year-old carried out a fraud spree over a year in three provinces.

Using counterfeit documents, he went to Klerksdorp Motor Smart on November 17 2016 to apply for vehicle finance. After the application was approved, he collected the vehicle, said Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi.

Moyo then repeated the process in Rustenburg at Leons Rustenburg Ford on January 13 2017 and at Polokwane Galactic Auto on the same day.