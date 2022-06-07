Here's what you need to know about eThekwini's proposed R100 rural areas service tax

The eThekwini municipality is proposing a R100 monthly flat tax to all households in rural areas to pay for services.

The announcement was made by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda during his state of the city address.

WHY THE TAX?

According to Kaunda, rapid population growth in rural areas over the past few years has led to increased demand for water, electricity and refuse collection services.

“What is compounding our woes is that while most rural areas are accessing some services like water supply, they are not paying for them,” he said.

Kaunda said the municipality will present the proposal to the Ingonyama Trust Board, the Zulu royal organisation that owns rural land in Durban.

“Due to rapid urbanisation, areas regarded as rural saw a dramatic growth in households, resulting in an increase in demand for basic services.

“The provision of basic services in rural areas continues to be an unreachable target because of the movement of people from urban areas to rural areas,” he said.