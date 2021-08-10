Riots aftermath shows it is easier to destroy than to build

Rail needs to be restored in SA

SA relies on road transport, among other modes, for the delivery of goods across the country, and because of increased traffic congestion, the logistics sector already struggles to deliver on time. It is estimated more than 80% of freight in SA is transported by road.



The recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng which caused significant damage to key infrastructure and facilities means this has now officially become worse...