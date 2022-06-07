×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Zakes Bantwini leads the pack with Sama nominations

07 June 2022 - 12:05

Singer and music producer Zakes Bantwini has dominated the nominee list at the South African Music Awards (Samas) with a total of seven nods.

In the Sama28 announced on Tuesday morning at The Garden Venue Boutique Hotel in Randburg, Bantwini scored a nomination in the Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Dance Album and Best Engineered Album awards for his 2021 album Ghetto King...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'