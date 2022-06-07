Zakes Bantwini leads the pack with Sama nominations

Singer and music producer Zakes Bantwini has dominated the nominee list at the South African Music Awards (Samas) with a total of seven nods.



In the Sama28 announced on Tuesday morning at The Garden Venue Boutique Hotel in Randburg, Bantwini scored a nomination in the Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Dance Album and Best Engineered Album awards for his 2021 album Ghetto King...