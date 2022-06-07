Zakes Bantwini leads the pack with Sama nominations
Singer and music producer Zakes Bantwini has dominated the nominee list at the South African Music Awards (Samas) with a total of seven nods.
In the Sama28 announced on Tuesday morning at The Garden Venue Boutique Hotel in Randburg, Bantwini scored a nomination in the Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Dance Album and Best Engineered Album awards for his 2021 album Ghetto King...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.