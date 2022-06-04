I have no ambition to be elected into anything - Makhura
Outgoing Gauteng ANC provincial chairperson David Makhura says he has no ambition to contest for a position in the top 6 at the party’s national elective conference in December.
Makhura also expressed that he is not seeking another term as chairperson in Gauteng.
The Gauteng premier was addressing members of the media on Saturday at the ANC Johannesburg’s much-anticipated regional conference at the Idle Winds Conference Centre in Centurion, Pretoria.
The conference officially started on Saturday and about 300 delegates from 120 branches are expected to elect the party’s new regional executive committee.
''What happens with regards to the national conference is still a long way to go. But if you ask me, I have said to the ANC members in Gauteng, that comrades, thank you very much for the confidence you have given me in these past 22 years. I have done my job,’’ said Makhura.
''Leaders must have a time where they say I have served please... I would not mind serving as a member of the ANC elsewhere. This country has many tasks of development. It is not just about being in leadership in the ANC.
"We must be willing to work in civil society and other sectors of society to push for deep structural change in our country. We cannot think that the only way we can do that is by being elected in the ANC structures. There is something fundamentally wrong if we think that way.
“But I am not saying that if I am asked I will say no but I have made it clear. I have served my part in this province and ANC members understand that.
"I have no ambition to be elected into anything. Even if somebody comes to me and says we want you to serve there and there, I want to make it clear that the reason I have decided that I am not availing myself at this conference [Gauteng] is not because I have another plan and another ambition,’’ said Makhura.
Makhura said he does not have a preferred candidate for the upcoming provincial conference where Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile will be vying for the provincial chairperson position.
''I do not have a preferred candidate. I will be at that conference as a PEC [provincial executive committee] member. I will vote at that conference and my vote is my secret. I do not want to contribute to an environment and climate that creates tensions in the ANC,’’ said Makhura.
During his opening address at the conference, Makhura gave the delegates a thumbs up for starting their conference on a good note.
Makhura said he is excited there are no signs of chaos.
"So far so good. The environment here looks like a proper ANC conference. I can feel it. I did not see any people marching on the road or blocking the road. I can see that even when you have differences on your leadership preferences, you are not enemies. You just disagree. So far so good,’’ said Makhura.
However, Makhura cautioned the delegates not to waste time debating over credentials.
“I am warning you. You cannot spend two days discussing credentials. Let us have a festival of ideas and not a festival of chairs. Elections cannot be the alpha and omega of a conference.
"Leadership positions are just responsibilities that come and go. We should use this conference to discuss new ideas and policy proposals.
"The ANC in Johannesburg has lost power. We need to wake up and smell the coffee and think about how we are going to reclaim the City of Joburg and address the service delivery issues in our communities,’’ said Makhura.
There is tight security at the entrance gates of the conference venue as everyone entering is expected to show their accreditation.
Dozens of members, dressed in their ANC regalia, descended to the venue in high spirits, singing Struggle songs and dancing.
Outgoing secretary Dada Morero going up against acting chairperson Eunice Mgcina for the regional chairperson position.
