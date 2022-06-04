I have no ambition to be elected into anything - Makhura

Outgoing Gauteng ANC provincial chairperson David Makhura says he has no ambition to contest for a position in the top 6 at the party’s national elective conference in December.

Makhura also expressed that he is not seeking another term as chairperson in Gauteng.

The Gauteng premier was addressing members of the media on Saturday at the ANC Johannesburg’s much-anticipated regional conference at the Idle Winds Conference Centre in Centurion, Pretoria.

The conference officially started on Saturday and about 300 delegates from 120 branches are expected to elect the party’s new regional executive committee.

''What happens with regards to the national conference is still a long way to go. But if you ask me, I have said to the ANC members in Gauteng, that comrades, thank you very much for the confidence you have given me in these past 22 years. I have done my job,’’ said Makhura.

''Leaders must have a time where they say I have served please... I would not mind serving as a member of the ANC elsewhere. This country has many tasks of development. It is not just about being in leadership in the ANC.