There will be no drama at ANC Joburg regional conference — Godongwana

There was a sea of black, green and gold on Friday night as delegates arrived in their numbers at the Idle Winds Conference Centre in Centurion, Pretoria, ahead of the Johannesburg regional conference.

The conference is scheduled to officially start on Saturday morning.

After being postponed twice in May due to unresolved disputes over credentials and former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane's involvement in a car accident, regional secretary Dada Morero said it was all systems go.

The party’s 15th regional conference was initially scheduled to take place during the weekend of May 13 to 15 at Cedarwoods Hotel in Woodmead but was postponed as Moerane was in hospital.

Moerane died a week later from injuries sustained in the car accident. He was a contender for the regional chairperson position against Morero.

The conference was then moved to the weekend of May 27 to 29 but was postponed again due to disputes over credentials.

Dressed in their ANC regalia, the delegates were slowly trickling into the venue in Centurion while chanting Struggle songs.

Friday evening started off with a delegation from Palestine that was invited to give a message of support to the party and educate the delegates on the Palestinian struggle for self-determination.

The delegation of Palestine was led by the Palestinian Ambassador to SA, Hanan Jarrar.

Morero said the conference was expecting 300 voting delegates from 120 branches.

''We are in high spirits. This week we dealt with all the disputes until this morning [Friday]. All the appeals have been cleared. We have been given a good go-ahead by the national team.

“Our audit report has been signed off. We are ready, happy and excited now that conference is starting. We will be able to finalise the credentials by tomorrow morning [Saturday],'' said Morero.

ANC national executive committee member Enoch Godongwana is at the conference as a deployee in the province.

''Johannesburg region is stable. Tomorrow we are not going to see any drama. We are going to see a proper ANC conference,'' said Godongwana.

Morero is expected to contest for the regional chairperson position against ANC chief whip in the City of Joburg Eunice Mgcina.