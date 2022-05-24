ANC's poo-protesting Andile Lili guilty of incitement to murder

Controversial ANC member Andile Lili has been convicted of two counts of attending illegal gatherings outside the Bellville magistrate's court, inciting members of Ses’khona People’s Movement to murder, and common assault.

Lili, a member of the Western Cape provincial legislature, was convicted on Tuesday, almost seven years since he committed the crimes. He is also a member of the interim provincial committee which has been running the party's affairs in the province since August 2019.

He was a member of the Ses’khona People’s Movement when he was charged.

Addressing members of that movement who were gathered outside the Bellville court in July 2015, Lili said criminals should be killed.

“Sometimes [criminals] are arrested ... but the justice system releases them. So the only thing we can do is to kill immediately if we find a criminal.

“We must kill them‚ comrades! We are liberating ourselves from criminals. Police are trying‚ but the justice system is failing us,” he said.