'I will not die prematurely' — Joburg mayor Phalatse on fears she may be next

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse said she has heard of fears that she will be next after the successive deaths of her three predecessors.

Speaking at the funeral of her predecessor Mpho Moerane, who died on Wednesday of injuries sustained in a car accident, Phalatse said if statistics were anything to go by, there were fears she could be the next mayor to die.

But she added, to audible gasps from the mourners, she did not plan to die prematurely.

In under a year, the city has lost three mayors — two of whom perished in car accidents.

Geoff Makhubo died from Covid-19 complications in July last year, soon after his election and his successor, Jolidee Matongo died in a car accident in September.

Moerane, who was mayor between October and November, died this week after being involved in a car accident last week.

Phalatse said the deaths of the mayors were scary and that those who know statistics would suggest she was next.

However, she said, “I would like to encourage everyone, that I will not die prematurely”.