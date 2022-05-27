Chaos as Ekurhuleni ANC branches not allowed to register for regional conference

ANC members in Ekurhuleni have complained about irregularities ahead of the regional conference sitting this weekend.

At the centre of complaints are several branches that are alleged to be excluded from conference, despite having earlier qualified to sit in conference.

On Friday, chaotic scenes played out during registration at the Boksburg Civic Centre when ANC members aligned to regional chairperson contender Doctor Xhakaza said they were not being allowed to register and were being locked outside the gate.

Xhakaza is going head-to-head with Mzwandile Masina who is seeking a second term as regional chairperson.

Several allegations have also been made against regional secretary Thembinkosi TK Nciza who is also seeking re-election.

Those opposed to Nciza accused him of trying to steal the conference in his bid for a second term.

Nokuthula Xaba, who is running for regional secretary, said there were still outstanding disputes from about eight branches which had not yet been resolved.

“There were branches that qualified after verification. But after weeks, they came back saying they’ve been disqualified. We also want to know why they’ve been disqualified after verification was done.

“Another thing that shocked us was that the guidelines of the ANC say if there’s a problem, the branch must put [raise] disputes but in this situation, there was no dispute from branches but rather the coordinator, who wrote disputes.