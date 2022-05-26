×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Scrap crippling fuel taxes now, says DA

By TimesLIVE - 26 May 2022 - 12:02

With the price of petrol expected to skyrocket to R25 a litre in June, driving up the already sky-high cost of food and transport, the DA is pushing the government to slash fuel prices, including exorbitant taxes and levies.

Taxes and levies add 33% to the fuel price, which the DA argues is unaffordable for businesses, employees and job seekers.

The two biggest levies are the general fuel levy and the bankrupt and mismanaged Road Accident Fund levy.

The DA says the fuel price hike will be devastating for millions of citizens, making it hard to put food on the table.

Mantashe has all but admitted defeat on the fuel price hikes

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has all but admitted defeat in the government's fight against rising fuel prices.
6 days ago

